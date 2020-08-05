Bernadine "Bernie" Bawden
Sheboygan Falls - Bernadine "Bernie" Carol Joyce Bawden, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was born August 24, 1932 in Sheboygan to the late John H. and Hildegarde (Wendland) Bawden. Bernie attended US Grant Elementary School and graduated from North High School with the Class of 1951.
Bernie started her lifetime of employment at Leverenz Shoe Company on April 12, 1951 working part-time until after graduation in June. She then worked fulltime until the company closed their doors in 1989. It was a company that always treated their employees as Family!
Bernie was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She enjoyed sports, playing golf, bowling, and gambling. Her passion was playing softball with the Sheboygan Kingsbury Jets, she is even listed on the Hall of Fame with the Sheboygan Softball Association.
Per Bernie's wishes no funeral services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in her name.
