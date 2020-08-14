1/1
Bernard E. "Bernie" Ross Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard E. "Bernie" Ross III

Sheboygan - Bernard E. Ross III, age 79 of Sheboygan passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Bernie was born July 2, 1941 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Bernard Jr. and Jermina (VanDeelen) Ross. Following graduation from high school, Bernard enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1962. On March 18, 1967 he was united in marriage to the former Kathleen Schulte at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Bernie served as a police officer with the Sheboygan Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1992. His favorite pastimes included model trains, fishing, car racing, and sports (Go Pack! and Brewers!). Later in life he taught himself to paint and enjoyed that immensely.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters: Laura (Brian) Rice of Sheboygan, Carolyn Ross of Sheboygan and JoEllen (Craig) Hauer of Boise, ID, grandchildren: Danielle, Melany, Sarah, Corinne and Cooper, and his sister, Peggy Richards of Sheboygan.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law James Richards.

A visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home on Friday, August 28th from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. There will also be an additional time to gather and celebrate Bernie's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 833 Center Avenue in Sheboygan on Saturday August 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved