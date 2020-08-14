Bernard E. "Bernie" Ross III
Sheboygan - Bernard E. Ross III, age 79 of Sheboygan passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Bernie was born July 2, 1941 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Bernard Jr. and Jermina (VanDeelen) Ross. Following graduation from high school, Bernard enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1962. On March 18, 1967 he was united in marriage to the former Kathleen Schulte at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Bernie served as a police officer with the Sheboygan Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1992. His favorite pastimes included model trains, fishing, car racing, and sports (Go Pack! and Brewers!). Later in life he taught himself to paint and enjoyed that immensely.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters: Laura (Brian) Rice of Sheboygan, Carolyn Ross of Sheboygan and JoEllen (Craig) Hauer of Boise, ID, grandchildren: Danielle, Melany, Sarah, Corinne and Cooper, and his sister, Peggy Richards of Sheboygan.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law James Richards.
A visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home on Friday, August 28th from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. There will also be an additional time to gather and celebrate Bernie's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 833 Center Avenue in Sheboygan on Saturday August 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
