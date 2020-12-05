Bernie sang the part of Don Giovanni in an art center production in which I played Donna Anna 20+ years ago. Through the years it has always been a pleasure to reconnect with his dynamic, cheerful, larger than life personality. Piecing together a life which spills forth creativity and joy is not easy, and Bernie managed to do so with a flair that inspired all who knew and loved him. He's one-of-a-kind true treasure, and will be so sorely missed.

Linda Adams

Friend