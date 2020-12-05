Bernard J. "Bernie" Markevitch
Sheboygan - Bernard J. "Bernie" Markevitch, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Born September 15, 1943 in Milwaukee, Bernie was a son of the late Bernard G. and Phyllis Resop Markevitch. He attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School and graduated in the first class of the new Sheboygan South High School in 1961.
Bernie started his career in floral design at Don Caan's flower shop at the age of 16. He created thousands of arrangements for weddings, parties, birthdays, and other special occasions over the years. He was also known for his window displays at Hill's Department Store and Garrison Jewelers downtown. Some may remember Bernie from Persnickety and Mary Lee's Deck the Halls at Sheboygan Memorial Mall. Continuing his retail career, he opened a store on 8th street with a local business couple aptly named Bernie's which sold gifts and stationery. Ever evolving, he then worked for several years as the in-house floral designer for the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service where he also worked as a funeral director assistant. He most recently could be found working at estate sales for Lakeshore Galleries.
For a time, Bernie moved to San Antonio, TX where he designed floats for the Cotton Bowl and designed and directed hundreds of pageants, debutante balls, and Quinceañeras. Moving back to Sheboygan, Bernie could be found in the theater community with Theater for Young Audiences, Memories in Port Washington, Community Players, and was a past president of the Sheboygan Concert Association. He loved books on the royal family, architecture and design, theater, and biographies. He was well-read and could carry on a conversation on any subject. Bernie's desire to serve and his love of books and reading lead him to the Mead Public Library where he served as the President of the Friends of Mead Public Library, the Library Board, and the Renaissance Society.
Bernie's love of writing and his quick wit could also be found in the pages of the Sheboygan Press as a columnist, recipe contributor and restaurant critic.
Christmas was Bernie's favorite time of year. For many years, he and his team would decorate the family homes of numerous clients for the holidays. His beautiful trees were often prize winners at the Festival of Trees where he also served on the board. For the past several years, Bernie was the "Lead Elf" in charge of decorating the Sheboygan County Historical Society and Museum's Holiday Memories. He was also a long time member of the Historical Society where he volunteered his time and shared his knowledge of local Sheboygan history at the Third Saturday education series.
Bernie was also a very spiritual man who loved his church family at Our Lady of Grace Episcopal Church. Over the years, Bernie donated his time and talent, serving on the Vestry and singing in the church choir. He also chaired the Guild of the Little Flower, designing flowers for Sundays and special holidays. Hospitality provided great joy, especially acting as principal caterer for numerous church functions. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving on the committee that literally 'Wrote the Book" for the 150th Anniversary of Grace Church.
He is survived by his brothers and sister, Charles (Martha) Markevitch, Elkhart Lake, James (Kathleen) Markevitch, Grapevine, TX, Mari Lynn Driggers, Arlington, TX, and William (Doug Rigg) Markevitch, Honolulu, HI. He was also a close family friend for 61 years of Karen Schmeiser and her family, David (Gail) Schmeiser, Steve (Polly) Schmeiser and Tammy (Phil) Hanson and their families. He is also survived by numerous friends, colleagues, coworkers, board members and others who will cherish his memory.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Albert W. Schwark and his stepmother Eusebia Cristina Markevitch.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bernie at Our Lady of Grace Episcopal Church. This will be a virtual service and will be live streamed on the church's You Tube channel (www.youtube.com/c/Graceabounds
) at 1:00 on Thursday, December 10, 2020. There will be no public visitation at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place next year when the restrictions of COVID-19 can be addressed. Inurnment will take place in the Gardens of Grace Church Columbarium.
The family thanks Dr. Johnson and staff, the doctors and nurses of St. Nicholas 5th Floor ICU and St. Nicholas Hospice for all their loving care and support.
Donations may be made in Bernie's memory to the Mead Public Library Renaissance Society, the Sheboygan County Historical Society & Museum or the Grace Church Music Endowment Fund.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has truly been entrusted with Bernie's arrangements.