Sheboygan - Bernard Walther was born April 11, 1931 in Sturgeon Bay, WI and passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 87 at his home. On September 11, 1948 he joined the United States Army and Air Force until his honorable discharge on August 8, 1952. Bernard was united in marriage to Dorothy Stauber on May 15, 1954 and soon after they moved to Sheboygan. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club for being employed by the Vollrath Company until his retirement in 1993 after 34 years of service. Bernard enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, puzzles, reading, a good movie and eating out.



Bernard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; children, Ronald Walther, Terry (Mike) Matthias and Jean Meyer; grandchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Reynolds, Mitchell Matthias, Mary (Gordy) Zastrow, Jason Meyer, Matthew (Jess) Meyer, Adam (Tabitha) Meyer and Jessica Meyer and 8 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Walther; sisters, Marcella Whipple and Lucille Krammer and son-in-law, Jeff Meyer.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



