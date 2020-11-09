Bernard Joseph DederingSheboygan - Bernard Joseph Dedering (Bernie) 89, of Sheboygan, WI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sheboygan Senior Community after a 10 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.Bernie was born in Sheboygan on Feb. 8, 1931 to father Norman Dedering and mother Louise (Hertel) Dedering. The oldest of four children, Bernie attended St Dominic's Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1949.Bernie joined in the Army and served in the Korean War. Later, he joined the Naval Reserves in the local Seabee unit through full retirement.Over the years, Bernie was employed at Trilling Hardware, Ebenreiter Lumber Co. and Richardson Lumber Co., and enjoyed helping family and friends with personal projects. He was also long-time members of Koenig's Conservation Club, Little Willow Hunting Club, Holy Name Church Grounds & Cleaning Crew, TREA, and VFW Post 9156.Bernie was preceded in death by his children Laura Dedering and Susan (Fritz) Goebel, his siblings Annette Winter and Thomas Dedering, and his parents.Bernie is survived by his wife Rose Mary Dedering, his sister Germaine Erdmann, his son Jeff (Kristin) Dedering; and his grandchildren Ashley Dedering, Matthew Dedering, and Harrison Dedering, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Future visitation or service plans for Bernie will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Holy Name Church in memory of Bernie.A special thanks to all his caregivers over the past years.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernie's arrangements.