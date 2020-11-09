1/1
Bernard Joseph Dedering
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Joseph Dedering

Sheboygan - Bernard Joseph Dedering (Bernie) 89, of Sheboygan, WI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sheboygan Senior Community after a 10 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Bernie was born in Sheboygan on Feb. 8, 1931 to father Norman Dedering and mother Louise (Hertel) Dedering. The oldest of four children, Bernie attended St Dominic's Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1949.

Bernie joined in the Army and served in the Korean War. Later, he joined the Naval Reserves in the local Seabee unit through full retirement.

Over the years, Bernie was employed at Trilling Hardware, Ebenreiter Lumber Co. and Richardson Lumber Co., and enjoyed helping family and friends with personal projects. He was also long-time members of Koenig's Conservation Club, Little Willow Hunting Club, Holy Name Church Grounds & Cleaning Crew, TREA, and VFW Post 9156.

Bernie was preceded in death by his children Laura Dedering and Susan (Fritz) Goebel, his siblings Annette Winter and Thomas Dedering, and his parents.

Bernie is survived by his wife Rose Mary Dedering, his sister Germaine Erdmann, his son Jeff (Kristin) Dedering; and his grandchildren Ashley Dedering, Matthew Dedering, and Harrison Dedering, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Future visitation or service plans for Bernie will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Holy Name Church in memory of Bernie.

A special thanks to all his caregivers over the past years.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernie's arrangements.







Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved