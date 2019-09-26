|
|
Bernard L. Rudebeck
Plymouth - Bernard L. Rudebeck, 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Sheboygan. He was born October 17, 1939 in Sheboygan to Leslie and Sophie (Herzog) Rudebeck. Bernie graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School with the Class of 1958.
Bernie proudly joined and served in the US Army. On September 9, 1967 he was united in marriage to Maureen Curtiss in Plymouth.
He was a project manager at Kohler with the generator division for 38 years retiring in 2002, and a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club.
Bernie was a member of Salem UCC in Plymouth, and the Hoakie Doakes Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also enjoyed working with his hands as a mason. He worked for Klemme Construction in Plymouth, in addition he did many side jobs, and built many fireplaces over the years. His family and friends were very important to him and creating lasting memories with them was his passion.
Bernie is survived by his wife Maureen, daughters, Kaylene (Brad) Rush and Kelly (Mike) Wolfert, six grandchildren; Cody (Kristen) Wolfert, Courtney Wolfert, ReBecca (Daryn) Shields, Brooke Rush, Rachel Rush, and Wiley Wolfert, great-granddaughter Elsie Wolfert and Baby Shields due in October and Baby Wolfert due in April, brother Richard (Barbara) Rudebeck, sister Charlotte Lamb, sisters-in-law; Kathleen (Ken) Schaap, Eileen (Ron) Bloemers, and Helen Toerpe, he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Janet (Bruce) Mueller, brother Ferris (Vonnie) Rudebeck, sister-in-law Mary Ann (Fritz) Luedke, and brothers-in-law; Romaine (Elaine) Curtiss, Jim Lamb, and Edward Toerpe.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Salem UCC, 217 Salem Dr., Plymouth, with Rev. James Hoppert officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Azura Memory Care or Salem UCC in Bernie's name.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jami and the staff at Azura Memory Care for their care, compassion and support.
Pleas visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019