Bernelda "Bernie" V. Jochimsen
of New Holstein - Bernelda "Bernie" V. Jochimsen, age 97, of New Holstein, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Calumet Medical Center in Chilton.
She was born February 24, 1922 in St. Cloud to Leo & Olive (Vodgs) Ott.
On November 29, 1945, she married Lester H. Jochimsen in New Holstein; Lester preceded her in death on August 26, 1996.
Bernie had worked at Leverenz Shoe Factory from 1941 until 1945. In 1958, she went to work at the New Holstein Public Library where she remained until her retirement in February of 1984.
Bernie enjoyed Soduko and Word Search books and board games as well. She looked forward to when her family and grandchildren would visit; Christmas was her favorite holiday.
Surviving Bernie is her son, David (Tina) Jochimsen of New Holstein; her son-in-law, Ronald Keuler of Chilton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brother, LeRoy Ott of Merrill; her sister, Jenny Ebertz of rural New Holstein "Marytown"; her sister-in-law, Virginia Ott of Lemon Grove, CA. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leo & Olive Ott; her husband, Lester Jochimsen; her son, Jerome (Sue) Jochimsen; her daughter, Janet Keuler; her brother, Marvin Ott; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Edwin & Meta Jochimsen; her sister-in-law, Millie Ott; and a brother-in-law, Donald Ebertz.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Bernie's family at the Sippel Funeral Home on Friday, January 17th from 10:00 AM until 12:15 PM.
Bernie's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Willow Park Residence where she resided for the past 1 ½ years and to the Calumet County Homecare and Hospice for their wonderful care given to her.
For any further information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12, 2020