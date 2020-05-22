|
Bernhardt "Bernie" Thede
Sheboygan - Bernhardt "Bernie" Thede, 92, went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, from bone cancer. His son Gary and grandson Tim Haase were honored to take care of him in his last months at home. He was a "super" dad and grandfather. He retired from Kohler Company as a pottery caster. Bernie was born June 25, 1927 to Harold & Martha Thede in Crystal Lake Township. He lived his high school years in Cumberland, WI to help his ailing grandparents August & Agatha Thede run the Thede farmstead. After graduation, he enlisted to serve in the Navy. On October 21, 1950, he married Sylvia Goodavish in Sheboygan.
Together they raised four children in Sheboygan Falls.
Bernie was a bible believing Christian. He loved Jesus and his family. Bernie enjoyed his summer vacations with family in Cumberland, and of course baseball, basketball and football. He made it a priority to attend and support his children's sporting events.
Bernie was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. He was active as a Sunday School Teacher (30 yrs), taught Catechism classes, served communion, and sang in the choir, occasionally as a soloist. Bernie enjoyed being with the Scouting program for over 50 years. He loved working with the boys and their families.
Bernie is survived by his children Gary (Patty) Thede, Sheboygan Falls, WI, Tom (Linda) Thede, Colorado Springs, CO, Melody Meyer, Cumberland, WI and Patty Seiffert (special friend Norman) Bedford, VA, ten grandchildren, Renee (David) Polley, Stephanie (Michael) Mahan, Ryan, Peter (Amanda), and Timothy Haase, Jeremy and Jennifer Raml, Krystal Thede, Jason and Julianna Thede: nine great grandchildren, Drake and Erin Polley, Clementine and Eleanor Haase, Choe and Landyn Haase, Oakley Weber, Skylar and Bailey Thede: two brother-in-laws Frank and Charlie Goodavish. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia of 65 years, his parents Harold and Martha Thede, three brothers Louis (Frances), Richard and Leo (Merlet) Thede; two brother-in-laws James Goodavish, Roger Horst; six sister-in-laws; Frances Thede, Merlet Thede, Rosemary Horst; Dorothy, Helen, and Pat Goodavish.
Following Bernie's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Tom Gundmonson, and Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for the care and comfort given to Bernie in his last days.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernie's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020