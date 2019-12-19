Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Eternal light at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Bernice Blanche Barthels


1930 - 2019
Bernice Blanche Barthels Obituary
Sheboygan - Bernice Blanche Barthels, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Communities, Giddings Avenue.

Bernice was born on May 16, 1930, in Sheboygan, WI, to Louis and Blanche (Clark) Barthels. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Central High School.

Bernice was a faithful member of Sheboygan Church of Christ where she enjoyed contributing to mission work, Bible studies, and serving as the church historian. She was a remarkable seamstress and knitter, and above all, was a woman of great faith, dedication, and prayer.

Bernice is survived by her five nieces, Debbie, Bonnie, Wendy, Lisa, and Heather; five nephews, Steve, Bruce, Terry, Tim, and Jeff; sister-in-law, Toni Barthels; and a dear friend, Janice (Verlin) Behnke.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Blanche Barthels; three brothers, Carl Barthels, Frederick Barthels, Kenneth Barthels; sister, Beverly (Harold) Bauer; and a niece, Christine.

A funeral service to celebrate Bernice's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Eternal light at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Guy Marshall officiating. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
