Bernice C. GruenkeSheboygan - Bernice C. Gruenke, age 80, of Sheboygan passed away Wednesday evening September 23, 2020. Bernice was born August 20, 1940 in the town of Wilson to the late Willard and Clara (Clavars) Beeck. On August 23, 1958 Bernice was united in marriage to James Clemens Gruenke, they were married for 58 years; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2016. Bernice and Jim raised five children and worked at Ametek for 38 years. Bernice will be remembered for her love for her family, serving her parish wherever she was and watching the Packers and Brewers and her enjoyment of the northwoods wildlife. She was happiest serving others!Survivors include her children: Dale (Ann) Gruenke of Sheboygan Falls, Mark Gruenke of Sheboygan, Janine (Ray) Jung of Appleton, Patrick (Angela) Gruenke of Campbellsport, James R. Gruenke of Sheboygan, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brothers and sisters: Frederick (Juanita) Beeck of Sheboygan, Gloriann (George) Ehrman of Tucson, AZ, Shirley (Aaron) Mertes of Sheboygan, Donald (Andrea) Beeck of Sheboygan, Ronald (Jeanne) Beeck of Sheboygan Falls, Judy (Jim) Krolnik of Plymouth and Rosie (Dave) Baranczyk of Oneida and Mary (Jerry) Miller.Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Harold Beeck and sisters Alvera Beeck. and Teresa.Due to current health concerns private services will be held with burial to take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.A memorial fund has been established in her name for the "Forty Days of Life Foundation".