Bernice C. TenPas
Sheboygan Falls - Bernice C. TenPas, age 92 , went home to her Savior on Friday May 1st at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born January 4, 1928 in Two Rivers and was the daughter of Anton and Ethel (LaForce) Burgard. She completed grade school and two years of high school in Two Rivers. The family then moved to Sheboygan where she was a graduate of Central High School in 1946.
Bernice worked as an elevator operator for H.C. Prange Company for several years.
She married Ivan J TenPas of Hingham on March 6, 1951. They raised their two sons on the south side of Sheboygan. The family enjoyed camping; going from tent to pop-up, from pop-up to house trailer and finally a 31 foot trailer they called home after Ivan's retirement. They were the first "Camp Hosts" at Point Beach State Forest serving from April through June, July was spent at Kohler-Andrae and then back to Point Beach for August and September. She enjoyed working in the Nature Center at the parks and often cooked and fed the college students and Park Rangers. Winter months took them to Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades for eight years and Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas where they also worked together as Camp Hosts. They retired from "retirement" in 2001 and moved to the St. Nicholas Apartments. Ivan passed away in 2005 just before their 54th anniversary.
Bernice loved babies and spent many years as a childcare provider at home and in the church nursery. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. She loved to make crocheted animals and dolls for them in years gone by.
Bernice is survived by her sons James (Beth) of Sheboygan and Ivan (Julie) of South Milwaukee, her grandchildren; Courtney (Matt) Roland of Sheboygan, and Noel (Josh) Feider of Kiel, Erin (Matt) Meyers of Milwaukee and Brian (Amber) TenPas of Milton. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; Olivia Roland, Noah Roland and Emma Feider. She is also survived by her sister Donna Modiz and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Lester/Althea TenPas, brother and sister-in-law Claude/Joyce Burgard, brother-in-law Frank Modiz, sister and brother-in-law Beverly/Harley Hahn, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws; LaVerne/ Elwood Marks and Clarabelle/Dale Stiles.
Private family services will be held at Zimmer Westview/Ballhorn Funeral & Cremation Care Center. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for their help and support and Pine Haven Christian Home for the excellent care over the past three years.
Mom you are off to fly high with the birds. We will watch for the cardinals to visit.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020