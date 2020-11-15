Bernice F. Reineck
Kiel - Bernice F. Reineck, age 92, of Kiel, went home to her Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with her family supporting her in her final days. Bernice was born on Tuesday, August 21, 1928 in Sheboygan County to the late Anton and Irma (Wendel) Becker. She lived her young life on the Becker homestead in the Town of Rhine. Bernice graduated from Kiel High School and took several other educational courses at local technical schools. She and her high school sweetheart, Eugene (Butch) Reineck were married on June 10, 1950 and spent all their married life in Kiel, where they also raised their five children. Bernice was a devoted wife, loving mother and loyal friend. She was an active member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic church, where she also served as church secretary and trustee. She was employed as a secretary and office manager of Seifert Mfg., in Kiel for 14 years. Bernice belonged to the Happy Hour Homemakers, Christian Mothers, Kiel Card Club (for 60+ years), Dewey Street Card Club, and Dominos and Hand & Foot groups. Bernice could often be seen walking around Kiel as she was always an advocate of living a healthy lifestyle. Her companion on those walks for the last six years, was her faithful dog, Yoda, who brought her great joy. When she wasn't walking, playing cards with friends or reading, she truly enjoyed being outdoors in her many flower beds. Bernice's care & concern for family and friends was a blessing which will be missed by all who knew her.
Bernice is survived by one son, Paul Reineck of Elkhart Lake, two daughters, Kay (Gary) Nett of Kiel, and Jean (Dan) Kolb of Kohler. She is further survived by her six grandchildren; Erin (Adam) DeGroot, Christopher-Fr. Moses (Karmin) Hibbard, Derek (Megan) Kolb, Mark (Aimee) Kolb, Erica Reineck and Jessica (Reineck) Kiser; two step-grandchildren Kari (Scott) Ryan, Tory (Stacy) Nett; nine great-grandchildren, Grace, Porter, Hannah, Noah, Judah, Cameron, Charlie, Myles and Johanna; six step-great grandchildren, Reece, Mariah, Brenner, Henry, Amber Rose, and Collin. Other survivors include one brother, Stan (Lynn) Becker; two sisters, Cyrilla Niquette, Geraldine Hollenbeck and one sister-in-law Delores Becker. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; Butch, her husband of 59 years; two sons, Steven & Michael; one brother Elroy, two brothers-in-law, Gerald Hollenbeck and Cyril Niquette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. A socially distant visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM with the Mass immediately following at 1:00p.m. Masks are required. Father Carl Diederichs will officiate with the support of Joe Zenk, Parish Director. Burial will take place at Kiel Belitz Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Bernice's name to support St. Peter and Paul School, specifically for families who need tuition assistance.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Gina and Melissa of the Calumet County Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for our Mom and us these past several weeks. By their actions, Bernice was able to stay in her home and spend time with her family and friends. A priceless gift.
