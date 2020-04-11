|
Bernice L. Ubbelohde
Sheboygan Falls - Bernice Louise Ubbelohde, 95, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Bernice was born on November 12, 1924, in Town of Russell, WI to Edgar and Esther (Donath) Conrad. She was a graduate of Kiel High School. Bernice attended business college in Sheboygan. On November 9, 1946, Bernice married Willard Ubbelohde in Town of Sheboygan Falls.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist in Sheboygan Falls, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Sheboygan County Historical Society, a rural Homemakers Club, and the Gathering Place. Bernice was the local Fuller Brush representative for many years. She enjoyed singing, vegetable and flower gardening, cooking and baking, polka dancing with her husband, playing sheepshead with friends, and especially spending time with her family.
Bernice is survived by her three sons, Glenn (Linda) Ubbelohde, James (Annette) Ubbelohde, and Gary (Patricia) Ubbelohde; daughter, Nancy (Scott) Theobald; eight grandchildren, Gina Adamavich, Jaime (Jason) McCoy, Wade (Elizabeth Merry) Ubbelohde, Laura (Corey) Ubbelohde-Korff, Chad (Courtney) Ubbelohde, Becky (Dustin) Koppelmann, Theresa Theobald, and Aimee (Mike) Schmidt; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Briana, Kato, Lexi, Hannah, Olivia, Kinsley, Addison, and Ryker; sister, LaVerne Fehrer; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Esther; spouse, Willard; daughter, Karen Ubbelohde; grandson, Ryan Ubbelohde; brother-in-law, Kenneth Fehrer; and other extended family members.
A funeral service to celebrate Bernice's life will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12:00 pm with Rev. Kathy Reid officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Bernice Ubbelohde Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. A visitation for the public will be announced at a later date.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for The Gathering Place and Sheboygan County Historical Society.
A special thank you to the staffs at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care. Also to her loving nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Ubbelohde family with arrangements.
Enduring Love
Even though I go
Before you do,
You must know
I love all of you.
I just wanted you to know,
I did my best,
Before I leave
For that long rest.
Please God,
Let your light ever shine,
On that wonderful family of mine.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020