Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
live stream the service by joining the "Bernice Ubbelohde Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Ubbelohde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice L. Ubbelohde


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice L. Ubbelohde Obituary
Bernice L. Ubbelohde

Sheboygan Falls - Bernice Louise Ubbelohde, 95, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home.

Bernice was born on November 12, 1924, in Town of Russell, WI to Edgar and Esther (Donath) Conrad. She was a graduate of Kiel High School. Bernice attended business college in Sheboygan. On November 9, 1946, Bernice married Willard Ubbelohde in Town of Sheboygan Falls.

She was a member of Faith United Methodist in Sheboygan Falls, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Sheboygan County Historical Society, a rural Homemakers Club, and the Gathering Place. Bernice was the local Fuller Brush representative for many years. She enjoyed singing, vegetable and flower gardening, cooking and baking, polka dancing with her husband, playing sheepshead with friends, and especially spending time with her family.

Bernice is survived by her three sons, Glenn (Linda) Ubbelohde, James (Annette) Ubbelohde, and Gary (Patricia) Ubbelohde; daughter, Nancy (Scott) Theobald; eight grandchildren, Gina Adamavich, Jaime (Jason) McCoy, Wade (Elizabeth Merry) Ubbelohde, Laura (Corey) Ubbelohde-Korff, Chad (Courtney) Ubbelohde, Becky (Dustin) Koppelmann, Theresa Theobald, and Aimee (Mike) Schmidt; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Briana, Kato, Lexi, Hannah, Olivia, Kinsley, Addison, and Ryker; sister, LaVerne Fehrer; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Esther; spouse, Willard; daughter, Karen Ubbelohde; grandson, Ryan Ubbelohde; brother-in-law, Kenneth Fehrer; and other extended family members.

A funeral service to celebrate Bernice's life will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12:00 pm with Rev. Kathy Reid officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Bernice Ubbelohde Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. A visitation for the public will be announced at a later date.

A memorial fund is being established in her name for The Gathering Place and Sheboygan County Historical Society.

A special thank you to the staffs at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care. Also to her loving nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Ubbelohde family with arrangements.

Enduring Love

Even though I go

Before you do,

You must know

I love all of you.

I just wanted you to know,

I did my best,

Before I leave

For that long rest.

Please God,

Let your light ever shine,

On that wonderful family of mine.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -