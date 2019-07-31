|
|
Sheboygan - Bernice Mett, 97, of Sheboygan and formerly of Kohler died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Bernice was born on August 20, 1921 in Rhame, ND, the daughter of Andrew and Barbara (Mitzel) Fischer. She graduated from Deaver, Wyoming High School in 1938. On September 10, 1941, she married Raymond Mett in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2005 following 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Parish in Kohler and attended the Gathering Place in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, ceramics, ballroom dancing and gardening.
Bernice is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Elmer) Hazen of Sheboygan, a son, Richard (Julie) Mett of Cedarburg; nine grandchildren, Steve (Juanita) Hazen, Eric (Brita) Hazen, Ryan Hazen, Ben (Sarah) Hazen, Angela (Tyler) Schueffner, Amy (Dan) McCoy, Aaron Mett, Carl Mett, and Catherine Mett; 13 great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Loretta Fischer of Washington and one half-brother, Andrew Fischer of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, one brother, and nine half and step siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bernice's life will be held at St. John Evangelist Catholic Parish in Kohler on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am with the Rev. Dennis VanBeek officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am until the time of the Mass at 11 am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
For online condolences and additional information please visit wenigfh.com
A memorial fund is being established in her memory for The Gathering Place and St. John Evangelist Parish.
The Mett family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Aurora At Home Hospice and the Gathering Place for the love and care shown to Bernice and their family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019