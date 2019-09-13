|
|
Bernice Palazzo
Kiel - Bernice H. Palazzo, age 92, of Kiel, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at Field of Dreams Assisted Living in Kiel.
Bernice was born to the late Elmer A and Viola H. (Dedering) Voland at the family home in the Town of Schleswig on August 14, 1927. Bernice attended a one room grade school in Louis Corners, she graduated with honors from Kiel High School with the class of 1944. She continued her education at the Manitowoc County Teachers College, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the University of Chicago with her Master's Degree. She began her teaching career at the Hillside Grove School in Rural Kiel, then Sheboygan Public School, Bernice then relocated to New York teaching at West Hempstead Public School, and she later returned to the Kiel Area School District to finish her teaching career. After 37 years of teaching she retired in June of 1990. She was a member of University of Chicago Alumni Association, Phi Beta Sigma Honorary Society, Pi Lambda Theta Honorary Society, St. Peter's UCC, Unity of Ocala Church, School Hill Homemakers, Scarta- Sheboygan County Area Retired Teachers' Asso, CCREA- Calumet County Retired Educators' Association, Harmonichords of On Top of the World, Ocala, FL and Phi Delta Kappa. Bernice was a Lifetime member of the National Education Association, National Education Association-Retired, Wisconsin Educators' Association-Retired, Oshkosh State College Alumni Association, Kettle Moraine Uniserve Council-Retired and the Kiel Education Endowment Fund. Throughout Bernice's life she held many leadership roles, such as Classroom teacher training cooperating teacher for Manitowoc and Sheboygan County Teachers Colleges, Stevens Point and Oshkosh Universities, Lakeland University and Hofstra College in New York; 4-H leader of Schleswig Cadets, Recreational Leader of Camp Sinawa 4-H camps and Manitowoc County Rural Youth; and St. Peter's UCC Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. Bernice also organized and was the director of the Zielanis Elementary School/Volunteer and Teacher Aide Program from 1990-1994 after her retirement. She was recognized for Who's Who Among America's Teachers in 1992. Bernice wrote a poem called "What the Statue of Liberty Means to Us Today" and it was published by the National Library of Poetry in the book Beneath the Harvest Moon, c.1996.
On August 4, 1962 Bernice was united in marriage to Edward Palazzo at St. Peters United Church of Christ, Kiel, with The Rev. Vernon Jaberg officiating. Edward preceded her in death on October 13, 2017 after 55 years of marriage.
Survivors include her two sons; Edward Palazzo, Saukville and Anthony Palazzo, Astoria, NY; and her granddaughter, Lina Palazzo, Edinburgh, Scotland. Bernice is further survived by her sister-in-law; Virginia Voland, brother-in-law; Harry Roseen along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother; Elwood Voland, sister; Delores (John) Snow; sister-in-law; Marian Roseen, two brothers-in-law; Vincent Palazzo and Albert (Theodora) Palazzo.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM at Knollwood Memorial Park Chapel (1500 State Hwy 310, Manitowoc) on Monday, September 16, 2019 with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Bernice will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Knollwood Memorial Park, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the Chapel from 1:30PM until the time of service.
In Lieu of Flowers a memorial has been established in her name at St. Peters UCC, Kiel and the Kiel Education Endowment fund.
Throughout her teaching career of 37 years, Bernice was a strong believer and supporter of the mastery of reading and number skills. She enjoyed and encouraged creative writing along with individualized learning. The greatest joy of being a teacher was observing the learning process - the growth and the success which helps create a lifetime of gaining and sharing knowledge. The touching of lives in a positive way helps make our world a better place to live. A lifetime of learning is a God-given gift.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 13, 2019