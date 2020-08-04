Bernice Ruth LoesingSheboygan - Bernice Ruth Loesing, 95, of Sheboygan, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Countryside Manor with her family by her side.She was born July 31, 1925 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Frank and Marie Oshinski Maretich. She attended St. Peter Claver School and Central High School.She married Joseph F. Gorence in 1946. He died in October of 1957. She then married Jack Graves in 1961. She married Albert Loesing in July 1976. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.She was employed at K.W. Muth Co. for 20 years and was the personnel manager at the time of her retirement in 1989. She served two terms as secretary for the Sheboygan Personnel Association. She was previously a member of First United Lutheran Church and was currently a member of St. Peter Claver.She enjoyed walking at the mall and going out to breakfast with her walking friends. She spent hours tending to her garden in which she referred to as her therapy. As a Mom, she never missed any of her children's activities. She was very conscientious and reliable and always did exactly as she said she would. She enjoyed traveling to visit her daughters in Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Sweden.Bernice is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Springstead, Fruita, CO, Claudine (Ralph) Pinto, Sedona, AZ, Patti (John) Thomack, Sheboygan, and Michelle (Mike Miller) Goking, Oostburg; her grandchildren, Nick (Dustin) Springstead, Laurel Springstead, Brianna Gorence, Lindsay (Trish) Thomack, Cassie (Jay) Pribek, Emily Thomack, Molly Thomack, Cody (Lindsay) Goking and Tanner Goking; great grandchildren, Hayden Springstead, Abraham Goking, and Aria Goking; and her sister-in-law, Marlene Loesing.Besides her parents and husbands, Joseph, Jack and Albert, she was preceded in death by her very special friend, Don Abraham.Private family graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Countryside Manor and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernice's arrangements.