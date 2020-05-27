|
Betsy A. DuMonthier
Sheboygan - Betsy A. DuMonthier, 78, of Sheboygan, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend to all passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.
Betsy was born on September 27, 1941 in Tigerton, WI, daughter of the late Edward and Martina (Christiansen) Kronberg. She graduated with the class of 1959 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 5, 1964, Betsy married Gerald DuMonthier at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked as a legal secretary, as well as an office manager for Lutheran Social Services but her most cherished role was being a mother and grandmother to her three boys and three grandchildren. Betsy loved spending time with her family, along with quilting, fishing, and bingo with friends. Betsy always had a joke to tell.
She is survived by her husband: Gerald DuMonthier, Sheboygan; three sons: Dean (Mary) DuMonthier, Riverwoods, IL, Greg DuMonthier, Spokane, WA and Doug (Becky) DuMonthier, Sheboygan; three grandchildren: Emma, Mason and Chase DuMonthier, Riverwoods, IL. Brother-in-laws: Llyod Kerscher, Manitowoc, Richard (Arlene) DuMonthier, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Martina Kronberg; one brother: Edward (Elena) Kronberg; three sisters: Norma (Robert) Kastner, Maybelle (Eden) Kloida, Ardis Kerscher; Brother in-law: James (June) DuMonthier; mother-in-law and father-in-law: James (Hildegard) DuMonthier.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Reinbold Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Due to the current health situation, following the visitation, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson at www.ssrhospicehome.org/donations-memorials or the donor's choice.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson and Memorial Hospital for the loving compassionate care given to Betsy.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020