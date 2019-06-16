Betsy A. Tupper



Sheboygan - Betsy A. Tupper, age 78, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Sheboygan on July 15, 1940, the daughter of the late Kasten and Gisela Foth McCloskey.



Betsy attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1959. On April 30, 1960 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Thomas Tupper, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. In her younger years, Betsy worked at Anderson Law Office, Lauer's Grocery Store and Rocky Knoll. In 1978, Betsy and Tom bought the Greenbush Inn and spent the next 26 years serving sandwiches and homemade soup to the local patrons. They retired in 2004.



When Betsy was younger, she was an avid bowler, both miniature and big alleys. She loved spending time with her family, which meant the world to her. After retirement, she looked forward to casino trips with Tom and her bi-weekly hair appointments in Plymouth with Karen Frye.



Survivors include her husband, Tom Tupper, of Sheboygan; three children, Deb Streblow (Peter Fischer), of Sheboygan, Donna (Jeff) Wilkens, of Virginia, Peter Tupper (Laura French), of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Brian Schiller, Becky (Mike) Huberty, Taylor Wilkens, Samantha (Luke) Davis, Paul (Heidi) Kerivan; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Shane, Emerson, Grace, Athena; three sisters-in-law, Carol Laux, Jean (Emil) Worzella, Diana (Herb) Kulow; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Sarah) Tupper and Lyle Lorens. Other relatives and friends further survive. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Judy Lorens.



In accordance to Betsy's wishes, a private family service will be held.



In accordance to Betsy's wishes, a private family service will be held.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Emergency Room, 2nd Floor and ICU staff at Memorial Hospital.