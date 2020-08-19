1/1
Bette M. Miller
1932 - 2020
Bette M. Miller

Kiel - Bette M. Miller, age 88, formerly of Plymouth, died peacefully surrounded by her daughters at her residence in Kiel on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020.

Bette was born on June 6, 1932 to late Elmer and Edna Suckow in Plymouth. She was baptized, confirmed and graduate of St. John's Lutheran, Plymouth. Bette was a graduate of Plymouth High School with the class of 1950. She was married to Roy Miller on September 16, 1950, the father of her children. Bette was employed with Sargento Cheese in Elkhart Lake and Plymouth. She retired to Kiel where she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid, and an active member of the Shoreline OWLS. Besides the many activities of her grandchildren she enjoyed her sheepshead club, 31 card club and her companion dog Chewy. Bette never missed a Green Bay Packer Game.

She is survived by children: Karen (David) Miller, Manitowoc and Gina Voland, Kiel; grandchildren: Eric Mullen, Melissa (Jim) LePage, Carrie Jo (Mike) Pleasant and Jeff Prahl, Justin Miller, Adam (Ange) Miller, Colin (Amy) Miller, Evan (Emily) Walsh, Brock Walsh and Mia (Brandon) McMullen. She is further survived by her great grandchildren: Hailie, Colton, Mitchell, Matthew, Kieanna, Kennedy, McKenna, Ethan, Dylan, Alex, Taylor, Destynee, Dacota, Deighton, Deven, Colton, Cameron, Isabella and Kaelynn; uncle: William Suckow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her son Kevin Miller, grandson: Matthew Mullen, brother, Wesley Suckow and former husband, Roy Miller

Funeral Service for Bette will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:30PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, (387 Cemetery Road), Kiel. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Brett Naumann with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth at a later date.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at church from 2:00PM until the time of service at 3:30PM.

The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Home Hospice, especially Michelle for going above and beyond for our mom and for our family, allowing her to stay at her home.

The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com




Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
