Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Betty E. Hahn


1929 - 2019
Betty E. Hahn Obituary
Betty E. Hahn

Sheboygan - Betty E. Hahn, age 89, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday September 18,2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 7,1929 to the late Daniel and Esther (Voight) Schmidt. She was married to the late Harold "Red" Hahn in the state of Illinois.

Betty worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the Sheboygan Green House which was most recently known as The Flower Shop of Sheboygan. She was well known for her love of plants and animals. In Betty's younger days she was an avid cribbage player winning numerous tournaments.

Survivors include her two sons, Mitchell (Jessica) Hahn of Sheboygan, Jeff Hahn of Sheboygan; two grandsons, Chad (Heather) Hahn of Plymouth, and Lance (Melissa) Hahn of Sheboygan; 4 great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Evelyn Hahn of Plymouth, and Brenna and Eleyna Hahn of Sheboygan. She is also survived by a special niece Kathy Hoffinan.

Preceding Betty in death were her parents Daniel and Esther Schmidt, her husband Harold Hahn, two brothers Arnie and Delbert Schmidt, and one daughter Lorrell Hahn.

A private service for immediate family members was held.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019
