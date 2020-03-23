|
Betty E. Zimmerman
Sheboygan - Betty E. Zimmerman, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Sheboygan Senior Community.
Betty was born December 26, 1931 in Plymouth, WI to the late Hiram and Olga Zager Thornton. She attended Sheboygan area schools and was employed at Mayline Co. for several years, followed by various cleaning services, including Service Master, until her retirement.
On October 11, 1980, Betty married Edward "Rocky" Zimmerman who preceded her in death on February 24, 1991.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice (Paul) Fetterer, brother Elroy (Martha) Schultz, an infant grandson, Martin McAlpin, nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws and friends.
Betty is survived by daughters, Gail McAlpin and Sheila (Robert) Ries, both of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Laurie (Kevin) DeBauche, Jennifer (Kevin) Methfessel, Valerie (Shayne) Hummitzsch, JoAnn (Tavis) Heiberger, and Crystal (Ben Hart) Ruppert; and great grandchildren, Breann, Alexia, Ashley, Kylie, Ethan, Lillian, Madison, Olivia and Lacey. She is further survived by stepdaughters, Mary O'Brien and Caroline Williams; nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws and friends.
Private family services will take place. Interment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Senior Community and St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020