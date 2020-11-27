Betty J. Bilgo
Plymouth - Betty J. Bilgo, age 91, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Tuesday (November 24, 2020) at Aurora Grafton Medical Center.
She was born on January 18, 1929 in Beechwood, WI, a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Hinz) Siebenaler.
Betty graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946.
On September 11, 1948, she married Byron R. Bilgo in Beechwood, WI. The couple resided in Cascade after their marriage and the last 52 years in the Plymouth area. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2014.
She worked for Gilson Brothers in Plymouth for many years before retiring.
She was member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade and was a member of the Ladies Aid in the church. She also belonged to the Women's Auxiliary VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 in Plymouth.
Betty enjoyed golfing, yard work and traveling.
Survivors include her loving Son: Terry Bilgo of Sheboygan
Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband: Byron; Two Brothers: Myron Siebenaler and Lyle (Arlene) Siebenaler, Three brothers-in-law: Hugo (Pearl) Bilgo, Everett (Evelyn) Bilgo, and infant: Wilbur; and Two sisters-in-law: Beatrice (Hank) Gonia and Verona (Norman) Heraty.
Private family services will be held on Thursday (December 3, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Richard Bidinger, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade will officiate and burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
A public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will take place on Thursday (December 3, 2020) from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Betty's name for St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
