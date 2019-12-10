|
Betty J. Bunge
Newton - Betty J. (Voss) Bunge, age 65, of Newton, died peacefully at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on December 9, 2019 with the love of family and friends surrounding her. She was born on May 22, 1954 to the late Eldon and Florence (Fink) Voss. Betty was a 1972 graduate of Kiel High School. She married Bruce Bunge on June 25, 1977. She spent her time as a busy homemaker taking exceptional care of her many animals, especially her lap-dog, Molly. In her younger years, Betty had an incredible knack for shooting trap and darts, and had many fun years competing on those teams. Painting was a favorite past time for Betty, as well as ceramics. She completed numerous paintings that she gifted to family and friends. She spent many hours riding her motorcycle, once taking a bike trip to Washington D.C. with her husband, Bruce. Betty truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; summer sleepovers with her nieces and nephews and chatting and shopping with friends and family. Betty treated her nieces and nephews like her own. Many summer days were spent sleeping over at her house, swimming in her pool, playing video games, eating popsicles, taking motorcycle rides and making homemade meals. Her legacy will live on through all of the beautiful memories she created for so many who had the blessing of loving her. She is so deeply missed, but remains cherished forever in our hearts.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bruce; a brother, Ronald Voss (Connie), Newton; a sister, Bonnie (Gene) Feldmann, Elkhart Lake; a sisters-in-law: Mary (Dennis) Beauvais, Cleveland; Donna Dehne, Manitowoc, and Debbie Bunge, Howards Grove; 20 nieces and nephews: Vickie, Mike, Steve, Charles, Tim, Tami, Paula, Mike, Tara, Travis, Dawn, Claudette, Chad, John, Nathan, Carl, Brad, Andrew, Matthew, and Stephanie and 21 great nieces and nephews. She is further survived by special friends: Rose Mary Hartlaub, Brenda Poklinkoski, and Brenda Steffen and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Julie (Roy) Schelk; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edgar and Jeanette Bunge; and brother-in-law, Brian Bunge.
Funeral Services for Betty will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. John-St. Peter Lutheran Church (1251 W. Washington Ave., Cleveland) with Rev. Steven Wall officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Kassa Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 11:30 am until time of service at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Betty's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care and compassion shown to Betty and her Family to Dr. Bettag, Dr. Parikh, and all the nurses who shared with Betty in her time of need.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019