Betty J. Dobrzynski (nee Peters)
Betty J. Dobrzynski (nee Peters), age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with family at her side. She was born on May 4, 1931 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Alfred and Emma (nee Ritterstedt) Peters.
Betty is survived by two children; Diane M. Murray and Cheryl L. Dobrzynski both of Plymouth, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Patricia E. Brown, of Kalispell, Montana as well as two sisters-in-law; Virginia Rettler and Ruth Ann Dobrzynski, both of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty and Leo C. Dobrzynski were married, September 9, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho. They moved to Wisconsin in 1964. Leo preceded Betty in death on July 29, 1986.
Betty worked at R-Way Furniture Co. in Sheboygan for many years. Betty then worked at Bemis Mfg. Co. in Sheboygan Falls until her retirement at age 76 due to ill health. In addition to working and raising her family Betty was active in her church, bowling leagues, a Campfire Leader, a voracious reader and art projects were always close at hand.
A Funeral Service will be at 11a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 104 Elm St., Sheboygan Falls, WI. The Ven. Rev. Michele Whitford, Vicar of St. Paul's, Plymouth, will be the celebrant. Visitation will be at St. Peter's in Sheboygan Falls on January 6 from 9a.m. until the time of the service. Private family Entombment will be at the Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Kohler, WI later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given for the Diocese of Fond du Lac Youth Summer Camp. Camping was something Betty supported for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Betty was an avid knitter, memorials are appreciated for Heifer International's Knitter's Baskets which provide a llama, an alpaca, a sheep and an Angora rabbit intended to provide families with wool, milk, clothing and a sustainable income.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020