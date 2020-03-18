Services
Betty J. Hitsman


1937 - 2020
Betty J. Hitsman Obituary
Betty J. Hitsman

Sheboygan - Betty J. Hitsman, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home.

Betty was born June 26, 1937 in Antigo, to the late George Sr. and Aurelia (Buck) Schisel. On July 6, 1960, she married Duane C. Hitsman, Sr., in Joliet, IL. She was employed by K.W. Muth for approximately 15 years, retiring in 1992. Betty enjoyed puzzles, sheepshead, playing bingo and slot machines.

She is survived by her six sons, Richard Weix, Duane Hitsman, Jr., Roger Hitsman, Jeff Hitsman (special friend Caleigh Wilson), Daniel Hitsman (special friend Kristin Gmach), and Dean Hitsman (special friend Stacy Reed); four daughters, Debbie Hitsman (special friend Greg Fleischman), Lori (Tom) Saubert, Mary Jo (Bruce) Wright Jr., and Tammy (Lester) Burtard. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, Duane, Heather, Todd, Michael, Heidi, Thomas Jr., Bruce III, Ben, Jonathan, Amy, Joshua and Maddy; 7 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jordy, Ty, Bri, Bruce IV, Abigail, Riley and Jackson; 2 sisters, Kay Molten, and Carol (Wayne) Schick, sister-in-law, Lucille Schuh, brothers-in-law, Ray (Nancy) Hitsman and Frank Rothe, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Duane Hitsman Sr., 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings.

According to Betty's wishes, private family services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora Hospice, especially Amber, Jason and Jess for their compassionate care and support. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
