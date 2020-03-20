|
|
Betty J. Jung
Kiel - Betty J. Jung, age 95, of Kiel, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Field of Dreams.
Betty was born on October 12, 1924 in Fond du Lac, daughter of the late Arno and Emma (Koebel) Reinecke. Betty attended Betsy Ross School in the town of Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School. On October 30, 1943 she was united in marriage to Allen Laack. Allen preceded her in death on December 28, 1970. On February 12, 1972, Betty married Merlin Jung at St. Peter's UCC, Kiel. Merlin preceded her in death on February 3, 2013. The couple lived in Kiel. Betty worked for 25 years at the R.A. Manning Company, Sheboygan and retired from Stoelting in Kiel. She was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Kiel.
She is survived by her daughter: Donna (Gerald) Ellerbusch of La Quinta, CA and one step-daughter: Dianne (Allan) Konz, Cumming, GA; three step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters: Clarice Matzdorf of Plymouth and Dorothy Turk of Plymouth. Betty was preceded in death by both of her husbands: Allen Laack and Merlin Jung; a granddaughter; Deborah Ellerbusch Psy.D, one brother: Kenneth Reinecke; one sister: Arlene (Lawrence) Kapellen also preceded in death by sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law.
Private family services were held and Betty will be laid to rest at Kiel City Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Betty's name for Field of Dreams Assisted Living, Kiel.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Field of Dreams for always being so caring to Betty, and for the wonderful care she received during her stay. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for keeping Betty comfortable in her last days.
Online condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020