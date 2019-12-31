|
Betty J. Kotnick
Sheboygan - Betty "Boop" J. Kotnick, age 88, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Golden Harbor Assisted Living. She was born in Sheboygan on August 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Elmer and Emilie Noha Thiel.
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1949. On September 15, 1956 she was united in marriage to Walter J. Kotnick at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Walter preceded her in death in 2001.
Betty was a homemaker and took pride in raising her four children. She then was employed at St. Nicholas Hospital as a dietary aide for twenty years, retiring in 1998. Betty was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
She enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Accents Color Guard, and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was a music lover and an avid fan of Elvis. She also loved animals and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. Every year, Betty looked forward to a family trip to the Wisconsin Dells. She was always present at church picnics and city festivals. Betty loved being out in public, socializing, and having fun.
Survivors include her four children, Terri (Tom) Lohr, of Plymouth, Lori (Ed) Decker, Tom Kotnick and Vicki (Tim) Crowns, all of Sheboygan; six grandchildren, Steve (Sarah) Mueller of Sheboygan, Michelle (Dave) Miller of Crystal Lake, Scott (Jessica) Mueller of Denver, CO, Mark (Mallory) Mueller of Kimberly, Crystal (Tony) Canales of Sheboygan and TJ (Katie) Crowns of Chicago, IL; ten great-grandchildren with another on the way. Betty is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Thiel of Plymouth. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant brother, two brothers, George and Jerry Thiel, eight sisters-in-law and ten brothers-in-law.
A memorial service for Betty will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Golden Harbor Assisted Living and St. Nicholas Home Hospice for their compassion and care given to Betty. The family would like to give a special thank you to the 3rd floor staff at Golden Harbor for putting a smile on Betty's face in her final days.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Betty's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Dec. 31, 2019