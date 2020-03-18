|
Betty Jane (Becker) McFadzen Schneider
Kalispell, MT - Betty Jane (Becker) McFadzen Schneider passed peacefully into the Spirit World on March 12, 2020, at the age of 89 in Kalispell, Montana. Arnold and Edith Becker welcomed their first child Betty on August 31,1930, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Growing up on a dairy farm, Betty developed a strong work ethic. Bringing in cows and picking field stones were part of her early life. After graduating from Washington High in 1948, Betty pursued her dream of becoming a registered nurse at Marquette University.
Betty was both a mother and father to five children; inspiring them to work hard and to follow their dreams. Her indomitable spirit shined brightly.
In 1978, she married Jack Schneider. Betty's sense of adventure and Jack's enjoyment of long drives led to road trips which included visiting her daughters wherever they were. And those girls were in a lot of places!
Betty was involved in holistic health, spiritualty and practiced complementary therapies including foot reflexology, massage, and aroma therapy. Betty graciously shared her expertise at wellness events, nursing homes or with anyone who needed help. She was a member of the Lakeshore Peace Makers and Christine Center; volunteered at numerous organizations including Feed the Flathead and the Flathead County Democratic Women.
Betty continued to share her compassion for and nurturing of youth by being a Big Sister. She recently received an email from her Little Sister: "You came into my life just when I needed an angel. And you inspired me to be a strong woman of faith. I love you Betty."
In 2010, after 80 years of living in Wisconsin, she embarked on a new journey and moved to Montana.
Because of Betty's welcoming and caring nature, she quickly built a community of friends. She joined the Shining Mountains Center for Spiritual Living, where she attended services and classes and met many wonderful people. Betty was an intrepid partner with her kids on countless explorations: numerous visits to Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, skiing the Kettle Moraine, stays at remote cabins, watching wildlife, viewing of the total solar eclipse, drinking lattes, eating ice cream and cheeseburgers with extra butter.
Betty spent her final two years at Buffalo Hill Terrace. She was always up to do anything or go anywhere. She is now on her next journey. Happy trails to you, Montana Betty.
The family thanks Betty's physicians, Buffalo Hill staff and Kalispell Hospice who provided outstanding care with humor.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date in Kalispell, MT and Two Rivers, WI. Donations may be made to Shining Mountains Center for Spiritual Living (www.cslkalispell.com), Big Brothers Big Sisters (www.bbbs.org), and Sparrows Nest (for homeless high school students; www.sparrowsnestnwmt.org).
Betty is survived by son Mike McFadzen (Karen) of Plymouth, WI; daughters Becky (Steve) Petrashek of Kalispell, MT; Mary McFadzen of Bozeman, MT and Christine McFadzen of Madison, WI; siblings, granddogs and grandcats.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020