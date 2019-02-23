Betty Jane Sebald



Sheboygan - Betty Jane Sebald, 96, of Sheboygan, previously of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Countryside Manor where she had been residing for the past 14 months.



Born June 13, 1922 in the Town of Lima, Betty was a daughter of the late Garret and Jennie Dekker Preder. On June 17, 1944, she married the love of her life, Ardell W. Sebald at the Gibbsville Reformed Church in Gibbsville, WI.



She worked for the Leverenz Shoe Co. for 25 years before her retirement in 1975. She previously worked for the Muesbeck Shoe Co. She was a member of the Gibbsville Reformed Church.



Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She took great pride in her homemaker skills keeping a beautiful home. She enjoyed cooking, baking and preserving fruits and vegetables, something she did into her early 90's. You could often find her embroidering, something she thoroughly enjoyed; playing solitaire and working puzzles were another favorite pastime. And most recently, adult coloring books. She enjoyed traveling, having traveled in over 40 states, cruised the Caribbean, and numerous weekend trips to northern Wisconsin and many trips to Florida and New Jersey. Another one of her passions was playing cards and games with her family and of course her love of going to the casinos and playing the slots. As a younger lady you could see her on the dance floor doing a waltz, polka or a jitterbug; and in her later years she enjoyed bowling. Once retired, she worked as a private house keeper for many families over the years.



She is survived by her loving husband of almost 75 years, Ardell, Sheboygan; her son, James L. Preder, Howards Grove; her daughter, Mary Ann (fiancé Peter Geyer) Ebenreiter, Clayton, New Jersey; her four grandchildren, Laura (Michael) Wirtshafter, Glassboro, New Jersey, Todd (Julie) Preder, Sheboygan Falls, Tricia (Cory) Hausner, Random Lake, and Jack (Gina) Ebenreiter, West Chester, PA; six great grandchildren, Stephanie Wirtshafter, Samuel Preder, Malayna Preder, Max Ebenreiter, Jacqueline Ebenreiter, and Simone Upstill; her two sisters, Marjorie Kempink, Cedar Grove, and Jane TenHaken, Oostburg; her brother, Rollen "Dick" Preder, Oostburg; her sister-in-law, Ellen Preder, Oostburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her six brothers, Gordon, Lloyd, Gerald, Warren, Rolland "Jack", and Frederick "Fritz"; her sister, Margaret Oehmichen; her in laws, Charles and Mary Krueger Sebald; seven brothers-in-law, Clarence Reineking, Arthur Schwartz, Carlen Sebald, Melvin Sebald, Harold Kempink, Ralph Oehmichen and Louis Voss; and seven sisters-in-law, Edna Preder, Josephine Preder, Grace Preder, Joyce Preder, Rubina Reineking, Elmira Schwartz Voss and Minna Sebald; six nephews, Raymond Preder, Kenneth Preder, LeRoy Reineking, Arthur Schwartz, Jr., Daniel Kempink and Gary Kempink; a niece, Carol Dees Voskuil; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia "Pat" VanKleek.



Funeral services for Betty will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. The Rev. Dwayne Hanke will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Countryside Manor and Aurora at Home for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty's arrangements.