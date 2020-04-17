|
|
Betty L. Gainer
Nazareth, PA - Betty L. Gainer (Gindlesperger), 78 of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, (formerly of Johnstown, PA and Sheboygan, WI), passed away early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Jim D. Gainer who died on June 28, 2017.
Betty was born on June 15, 1941 in Johnstown, PA, and was a daughter of Robert and Clyda Gindlesperger (Hollsopple, PA).
She graduated from Conemaugh Township High School. She was a retired baker who previously worked at County Market and as a cashier at Gee Bees.
Betty is survived by her children, Janet (Ronald) Kralik of Nazareth, PA, Thomas (Helen) Gainer of West Palm Beach, FL, Jo Ann (William) Kimmick of Etters, PA and son-in-law, Richard Brandon of Sheboygan, WI. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, John Gindlesperger of Johnstown; sister, Ruth Ann Reed of Manns Choice, PA; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandi Mae Brandon; grandson, Matthew Brandon; and two infant great granddaughters.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Condolences may be offered at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020