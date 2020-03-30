|
|
Betty M. Humphrey
Plymouth - Betty M. Humphrey, age 95, Plymouth, Wisconsin passed away Sunday morning (March 29, 2020) at the Waterford at Plymouth where she had been a resident for the past four and a half years.
She was born on June 12, 1924 in Sheboygan, WI a daughter of the late Ettore and Martha (Modes) Wittstock.
Betty attended Grant Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1942.
On March 25, 1944, she married Leon A. Humphrey at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, in Sheboygan. The couple raised their family in Sheboygan Falls and later moved to Random Lake, but lived in Plymouth since 1990. Her husband preceded her in death on June 25th, 2000.
Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, Betty was employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Company. She had been a member of the Sheboygan Falls Community Church and the Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth Women's club. For twenty-five years, she also served as a volunteer with the Sheboygan County Blood Bank.
She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, bingo and knitting. Betty was a frequent attendee of the Plymouth Senior Center and the Generation Center. When her eye sight declined to the point that she could no longer play cards, she enjoyed listening to sports (Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks) and audio books. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy (Earl) Barrett of Phoenix, AZ, Diane (Mike) Drossel of the Town of Herman, Sharon (Glenn) Goodberlet of Vail, AZ and one son, Mark Humphrey of Ashburn, VA. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one step great-granddaughter: Jamie (Bob) Nack, Karlee and Taylor Nack of Fall River, WI. Matt (Dawn) Drossel, Braden, and Rylee Drossel of Stevens Point, WI. Erin (Shawn) Sharpe, Lizzie Sharpe of Purcellville, VA. Katy Tomlinson of Madison, WI. Megan (Todd) Schlafke, Kenzie, Kenzie, Jaxon, and Hudson Schlafke of Howards Grove, WI. Ben (Jenny) Goodberlet, Neil and James Goodberlet of Vail, AZ.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leon and sister, Mae Westphal.
A private graveside gathering will be held at the Farmin Cemetery in the Town of Lima. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation, please contribute to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Betty's name.
Please address any family condolences to Diane Drossel (N7612 Bittersweet Rd, Plymouth, WI), email [email protected], or online at www.suchonfh.com.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Waterford and the incredible staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all their efforts in comforting Betty during her final weeks.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020