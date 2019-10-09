|
Betty Richards
Sheboygan - Betty Richards, age 86 passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Betty was born January 21, 1933 in Sheboygan to the late Henry and Erna (Meisner) Rindfleisch. She attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from Central High School. Betty was united in marriage to Gerald Richards on September 12, 1953 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ. She was employed at Citizens Bank prior to C.A. Flipse and Schultz Sav-O. Betty was an active member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, singing in the choir and playing in the bell choir. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her friends, known as the "Club Gang".
Survivors include her loving husband Gerald, children David (Jean) Richards of Sheboygan, Sandra (Jeff) Meyer of Sheboygan and Lisa (Bruce) Perry of Sheboygan, grandchildren John (Lisa) Richards, Amy Hasenstein, Shelley (Dave) Koch, Joy (David) Becker, Faith Gross, Charity (Lance) Little, Great grandchildren Madelyn, Hannah, Megan, Adam, Gabriela, Adalyn and Elijah.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Frederick Rindfleisch, sister Carol May and brother Bobby.
Family and friends may gather at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 3215 Saemann Ave. on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Pastor Lorri Steward will officiate.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Betty's name.
