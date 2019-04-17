Services
Beverly Bauer
Sheboygan - Beverly A. Bauer, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 at The Waterford at Plymouth.

Born June 9, 1933 in Sheboygan , Beverly was a daughter of the late Louis and Blanche (Clark) Barthels. She attended Mapledale school and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1951. On June 18, 1955 she was united in marriage to the late Harold Bauer in Sheboygan.

Beverly was a homemaker and prided herself on her hobbies of fine knitting & embroidery. She was also a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her children, Steven Bauer, Sheboygan and Debbie (Mark) Rogahn, Greendale; her grandchildren, Tanya (Andy) Gabriel, CA, Tamara (Carlos) Linares, Greendale, and Kristina Rogahn, CA; three great grandchildren, Drew Gabriel, Sofia Linares and Dario Linares; her sister, Bernice Barthels, Sheboygan Falls; her sister-in-law, Toni Barthels, Kohler; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brothers, Carl Barthels, Kenneth Barthels & Frederick Barthels.

Funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3910 Erie Avenue, Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and The Waterford at Plymouth for their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Beverly's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019
