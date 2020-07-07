Beverly A. Jacoby
Town of Holland - Ms. Bev Jacoby of Dacada passed away at her home early Monday afternoon, July 6th, 2020, following her second valiant and courageous battle with cancer. She was 60 years old.
Beverly was born on June 27, 1960, daughter of Silvin and Audrey Plate Jacoby, and raised on the family farm in the Town of Holland. She attended local schools and graduated from Random Lake High School, Class of 1978. Bev then began a long-time career at Allen Edmonds in Belgium and later Port Washington, where she worked on the production line. Her propensity for hard work, integrity and honesty earned her a special spot among her co-workers. Bev was employed at Allen Edmonds into this year, over 40 years on the job, until her health began to fail.
When Bev was not at work she could usually be found at St. Nicholas Church in Dacada. Bev was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish-St. Nicholas Chapel. She was very active in the parish, and became head of the Building & Grounds in 1998. She enjoyed talking to folks at Mass and always carried Tootsie Roll candies in her pocket to share with kids who were in church, and this earned her the nickname "The Tootsie Roll Lady".
Bev started coaching Junior Team for Kettle Moraine Girls Softball League in 1989 and continued coaching Junior, Senior and Midget teams until 2005, ultimately coaching hundreds of girls. She helped the Random Lake Athletic Association running tournaments, umpiring games, doing field maintenance and concessions for 25 years. Bev enjoyed entertaining families and children as Santa Claus for Christmas parties and events in the area, taking great pride in the joy she brought to others during the season. She was a member of the Luxembourg Society and had served on the Luxembourg Fest Steering Committee since 2011. Bev held a deep love of animals; she raised chicks most springs and had many cats over the years. She was very social and was never afraid to share her point of view with those she met.
Survivors include her mother Audrey, siblings Dale (Deb), Nancy, Gary (Tina) and Phil Jacoby, all of the Dacada / Random Lake area. She is further survived by five nieces and nephews: Sophia, Nathan (JoAnna), Nicole (Adam) Martin, Nick and Michelle Jacoby, great-nieces & nephews Evelyn, Ansel, Sawyer and Cole, many good friends and best friend Chris Depies. She is preceded in death by her father, Silvin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes- St. Nicholas Chapel in Dacada on Friday, July 17th at 11AM with Father Gideon Buya presiding. Mass seating will be limited to 100 people. She will be laid to rest at the St. Nicholas Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive visitors from 4-7PM on Thursday, July 16th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium. We ask that you keep social distancing protocol in mind during public visitation hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Luxembourg American Cultural Society.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com