Beverly A. Niedzialkowski
Greenfield - Beverly A. Niedzialkowski, 82, formerly of Greenbush passed away on Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at Linden Grove in New Berlin.
Beverly was born on August 31, 1937 in Sheboygan a daughter of the late Burton and Erma (Sieber) Thackray. She attended area schools and graduated from Plymouth High School. She continued her education at the Kenosha School of Nursing and attained her LPN designation. On September 23, 1961 she was united in marriage to David Niedzialkowski at New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush. They resided in Greenfield most of their married life. As an LPN Beverly was employed in the Psychiatric Department at St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee, retiring after many years of service. Beverly enjoyed many activities which included tending to her flower gardens and various crafts including ceramics, painting and counted cross stich.
Beverly is survived by her husband, David; a son, Michael (Julie Nichols) Niedzialkowski of Muskego; two grandsons, Kyle and Tyler Niedzialkowski both of Muskego; a sister, Diane (George) Sanchez of Greenbush and a brother, James (Dixie) Thackray of Lake Mills. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother and sister in law, William and Nancy Thackray.
A funeral service for Beverly will be held 2 PM, Monday, March 2 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Ric Olson officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South St., Plymouth on Monday from 12 Noon until the time of service at 2 PM.
Memorials in Beverly's name to the are preferred.
Beverly's family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to her friends; Susan Budzien and Kim Skocyynski for all the comfort and compassion with care given to Beverly.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020