Beverly A. Pfiel
Formerly of New Holstein - Beverly A. Pfiel, age 81, formerly of New Holstein, currently a resident of Pine Haven Christian Home, Sheboygan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
She was born Beverly Bowe on January 5, 1939 in Chilton, WI, daughter of the late Jerome and Alice (Lorenz) Bowe. Bev attended Chilton High School where she graduated with the Class of 1957.
On May 23, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Pfiel at Ebenezer Evangelical & Reformed Church in Chilton, WI. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 26, 2010.
Bev furthered her education and received a teaching degree with the help of Tecumseh Products by receiving a union scholarship. She substitute taught for Kiel, Chilton, New Holstein, and Hilbert for over 20 years. She also drove school bus in the area. Bev went on mission trips to Russia, China, and Mexico. She also traveled to different parts of the United States with Don. Bev and Don would spend their winters in Crystal River, Florida. Bev enjoyed gardening and canning. She also tackled remodeling projects on their rental properties and enjoyed reading.
She found joy in coming alongside and helping others. Bev always made time for her family, spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She faithfully shared her love of God and prayed for her family and for others.
Bev is survived by her four daughters: Katherine (Ken) Pfiel-Woelfel, Waldo; Karen Pfiel, Madison; Bobbi Jo (Joel) Hasz, Wausau; Carol Bittner, Pewaukee and fifteen grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Barbara (Wally) Daubner, Beatrice (Dean) Pingel, Marlene (Fred) Ludtke, Dennis (Linda) Bowe, and Leonard (Mary) Bowe; sisters-in-law: Shirley Bowe and Pat Young.
A funeral service for Beverly will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, following visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m at First Baptist Church of Kiel, WI. Pastor Paul Thyren of Grace Bible Church, Adell, will be officiating. Per Beverly's wishes cremation will take place following the service and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Hillside Cemetery, Chilton, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Beverly's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020