Beverly Ann Hunkins
1938 - 2020
Beverly Ann Hunkins

Sheboygan - Beverly Ann Hunkins, age 81, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1938 to parents Arnold and Dorothy (Pelky) Sengstock in Appleton, WI.

Beverly was united in marriage on September 1, 1956 to Clarence "Jack" Hunkins in Hartland, Wisconsin. Jack preceded her in death on September 3, 2015.

Beverly worked as a CNA for over 30 years, most recently at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, coloring, crafts, and computer games. Our Mom was warm, caring, and loving and will be deeply missed by all her children.

Beverly is survived by her eight children, Cheryl Strauss, Linda (David) Jetzer, Gail (special friend Eric Korb) Hunkins, Ricky (Ines) Hunkins, Susan Noe, Sandra (Scott) Doro, Tammy (Vern) Traxler and Michael Hunkins; twenty grandchildren, Beth, Kenneth, Aaron, Tracy, Jeremiah, Angel, Abby, Melony, Christopher, Liam, Brandon, Joshua, Joseph, Jamie, Julie, Tiffany, Conner, Ethan, Mikayla and Jacob; thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Keith (Linda) Sengstock, Dennis (Jeanne) Sengstock and Al Sengstock; sister, Lois Krueger; one brother-in-law, Gene (Glenda) Hunkins; one sister-in-law, Violet Lawton; and her two favorite dogs, Tigger and Mickey; Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Brian; parents; two brothers, Roland and Leon; and one sister, Bonnie Larson.

A time of visitation and support will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park - Garden of Peace Chapel, 6706 Superior Ave., Kohler on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Funeral Service at 1:30 PM with Pastor Adam Barkley officiating with committal to follow.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to thank to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospice and Sandra (Scott) Doro and Cheryl Strauss for all of the care and compassion given to Beverly.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park - Garden of Peace Chapel
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park - Garden of Peace Chapel
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
