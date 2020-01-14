Services
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Dunkelberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly D. Dunkelberger


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly D. Dunkelberger Obituary
Beverly D. Dunkelberger

Plymouth - Beverly D. Dunkelberger, 80, of Plymouth passed away at her home on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020.

Beverly was born on July 12, 1939 in Two Rivers, a daughter to the late Lester and Dorothy (Mott) Karnitz. She attended Plymouth Schools. She was united in marriage to Stuart Klahn and he preceded her in death. She later married Lewis Dunkelberger and he preceded her in death. Beverly had worked at J.L. French and attended St. John Lutheran Church.

Beverly greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed gardening, fishing and golf.

Beverly is survived by her four daughters, Londalee Coblentz of Plymouth, Sherry Klahn of Sheboygan, Cindy (Darrell) Styczynski of Manitowoc and Penney (Randy) Miller of Sheboygan; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Johnson of Kingman, Arizona and her brothers, Karl (Pat) Karnitz, Leslie Karnitz and William Karnitz all of Plymouth and Roy (Mary) Karnitz of Appleton. Nieces, nephews and many other family and friends also survive. Along with her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a great grandson, three sisters and a brother.

Private family services for Beverly will be held at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, Plymouth with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.

Memorials in Beverly's name are preferred

Beverly would like to thank the nurses with Aurora At Home Care Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for their care, support and compassion.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -