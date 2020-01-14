|
|
Beverly D. Dunkelberger
Plymouth - Beverly D. Dunkelberger, 80, of Plymouth passed away at her home on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020.
Beverly was born on July 12, 1939 in Two Rivers, a daughter to the late Lester and Dorothy (Mott) Karnitz. She attended Plymouth Schools. She was united in marriage to Stuart Klahn and he preceded her in death. She later married Lewis Dunkelberger and he preceded her in death. Beverly had worked at J.L. French and attended St. John Lutheran Church.
Beverly greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed gardening, fishing and golf.
Beverly is survived by her four daughters, Londalee Coblentz of Plymouth, Sherry Klahn of Sheboygan, Cindy (Darrell) Styczynski of Manitowoc and Penney (Randy) Miller of Sheboygan; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Johnson of Kingman, Arizona and her brothers, Karl (Pat) Karnitz, Leslie Karnitz and William Karnitz all of Plymouth and Roy (Mary) Karnitz of Appleton. Nieces, nephews and many other family and friends also survive. Along with her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a great grandson, three sisters and a brother.
Private family services for Beverly will be held at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, Plymouth with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
Memorials in Beverly's name are preferred
Beverly would like to thank the nurses with Aurora At Home Care Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for their care, support and compassion.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020