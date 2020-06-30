Beverly J. Cornils
1930 - 2020
Beverly J. Cornils

New Holstein - Beverly J. Cornils, 89, of New Holstein, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Homestead Health Services. She was born July 16, 1930, in Crandon. She graduated from Leona High School. Beverly was a homemaker and was also very artistic. She loved gardening, sewing, knitting and especially bowling.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Goeser; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richards and her son, Daniel Richards, one great-grandson, two sisters and one brother.

In accordance with Beverly's wishes, no services will be held.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

