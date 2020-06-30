Beverly J. CornilsNew Holstein - Beverly J. Cornils, 89, of New Holstein, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Homestead Health Services. She was born July 16, 1930, in Crandon. She graduated from Leona High School. Beverly was a homemaker and was also very artistic. She loved gardening, sewing, knitting and especially bowling.She is survived by her daughter, Linda Goeser; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Richards and her son, Daniel Richards, one great-grandson, two sisters and one brother.In accordance with Beverly's wishes, no services will be held.