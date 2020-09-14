Beverly J. HartmannAda, OK - Beverly Hartmann, 86, of Ada, OK, formerly of Two Rivers, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.Born June 14, 1934 to Alex and Alice Doucette of Two Rivers, WI. She was one of eight girls.She is survived by her 4 sisters, brother-in-laws, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and 1 grandson. She also has several nieces and nephews.A private family gathering will take place with entombment in the Chapel of Eternal Light in Sheboygan.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Beverly's arrangements.