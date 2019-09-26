|
|
Beverly J. Schaefer
Sheboygan - Beverly Schaefer 84 of Sheboygan was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 5:05 pm. Her earthly journey has been completed - "It is finished!" Her husband and son were privileged to share her life with her, the challenges and the triumphs… and to be with her upon the closure of her blessed life.
Beverly was born on October 1, 1934 to the late Rudolph and Anita (Hartman) Rosenstein in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1953. On February 7, 1956 she was united in Christian marriage to Henry Schaefer at Immanuel Evangelical Congregational Church. They were blessed with 63 ½ years of marriage together. She was a current member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was also a former member of their choir. She loved to sing not just with her voice, but also "from her heart."
Beverly worked several jobs over her lifetime. In high school she was a concessions worker ("Candy Girl") at the former Sheboygan Theatre. Upon graduating from High School, Bev was employed at the C. Reiss Coal Company as a secretary. She later worked at the former Park and Shop grocery store on the corner of 18th St and Erie Ave, the Sheboygan School system as an aide and a secretary, for Sargent & Lundy Engineering at Edgewater Power Plant as a secretary, and as a funeral home receptionist. The most important "occupation" to her was to answer the call upon her life to be a devoted wife and mother for all of her days.
She immensely enjoyed gardening and "seeing things come to life and breaking through the ground and going forth in all of their beauty and splendor" she would say. Her gardens were an extension of the beauty that her life imparted upon the world around her. Walking was also a favorite pastime. She was grateful for and will always remember all of the wonderful people she was blessed to share her life with.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Henry; children, Tyler (Beth) Schaefer of Elkhart Lake and Timothy (Karen) Schaefer of Michigan; grandson, Andrew Ward Schaefer of Michigan and siblings, Patricia (Mike) Rozic of Racine and Steven Rosenstein of Oostburg. She is further survived by numerous relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and father and mother-in-law, Cornelius and Elizabeth Schaefer.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave, Sheboygan, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. James Hartman will be at 11:00 a.m. with committal services to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum at 6706 Superior Ave. in Kohler.
Memorials may be made to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Beverly's name.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of Sharon Richardson Hospice (Michelle Hemb, Lee Mitchler, Michelle #2) and the entire staff of Meadow View Nursing Home (Christina Bruechert, Amanda) for the excellent, dedicated and compassionate care given unto our wife and mother. May God return every kindness upon each of you a thousand fold!
Goodbye, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. You brought such incredible joy into our lives. Your smile and laughter, your love and kindness will linger in our memories forever. We can hardly imagine life without you, but our separation will be brief. We will see you in the morning, in the presence of our wonderful Lord Jesus Christ. Because He lives, we can face tomorrow. Well done thou good and faithful servant.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019