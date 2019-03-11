|
Beverly J. Schultz
Kewaskum - Beverly J. Schultz (nee Plier), 78, of Kewaskum, heard the call of her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She went to her Heavenly Home with her son, David, by her side. Although sudden, in her final moments on this earth she was able to express her words of LOVE to her family. What a wonderful gift that was!
Beverly was born on January 29, 1941, in Sheboygan, the daughter of the late Louis P. and Loraine V. (nee Kiel) Plier. Beverly attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and Central High School in Sheboygan. She met the love of her life at a young age and knew that he was "the one". On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to Charles H. Schultz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Together the couple built a good life and a home building business in Kewaskum and were blessed with two children, Debbie and David. She was an enthusiastic Packer fan and enjoyed playing cards and casino trips with friends. Emailing with a vast group of friends was another favorite pastime.
Those Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles H. Schultz; two children, Debbie (Mike) Nigh and David Schultz, both of Kewaskum; two grandchildren, Brady and Gracie Schultz; a brother, Don (Sue) Plier of Howards Grove; nephews, Steve, Chris, and Tom Plier and Tony and Jim Haag. Bev and Chuck were blessed with many friends and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Plier.
Beverly's family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum, where she was a long-time member, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and burial will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
Memorials to St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Beverly's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kewaskum Rescue, the Emergency Staff at West Bend Froedtert Hospital, and to Flight for Life for their tremendous care.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Beverly's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 11, 2019