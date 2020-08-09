Beverly Lange
Kiel - Beverly A. Lange, age 83, of Kiel, died on August 8 with her family by her side, at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born in Racine on May 6, 1937, daughter of the late Howard and Grace Nelson. On June 17, 1956, she married Lionel "Lefty" Lange and together they raised five daughters.
Beverly was known for her flower gardening and was a member of the Kiel Garden Club. On Thursday mornings she always had breakfast with her breakfast club, and at home she enjoyed baking, accumulating hundreds of cook books throughout her life. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a special love for her dog, Amber.
Beverly is survived by her daughters: Carrie (Daryl) Kolb, Wendy (Jack) Schnelle, Sandra (DuWayne) Dhein, Debbie Street, and Shelly King; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law: Audrey Nelson.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel; her parents, Howard and Grace; and her brothers: James Nelson and Denny Nelson.
The family is planning private services. Online condolences: www.wietingfuneralhome.com