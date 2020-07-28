Bill Ellis



Rhinelander - Bill Ellis, age 54 of Rhinelander, and formerly of Sheboygan WI passed away on Saturday July 25th, 2020 after a courageous 10-year battle with brain cancer.



Bill is survived by his daughter Nichole Ellis of Rhinelander.



Bill is proceeded in death by his Father, Leonard Ellis, and his Mother, Joyce (Kudirko) Ellis, as well as several family members in Sheboygan WI.



Bill proudly served his country as a tank driver in the 2nd Armor Division in Fort Hood Texas.



Special mention should be made about his friend Ray Follen who so lovingly cared for Bill during this difficult time. This is a testament to the friendships that Bill formed in his lifetime. Bill was always ready and willing to help out a friend in need.



Bill will be cremated per his wishes, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please send inquiries to attend to: Nichole Ellis, 3202 Fish Lake Lane, Rhinelander WI 54501.









