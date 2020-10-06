Bjorn Haugen
Adell - Bjorn Haugen, 75, of Adell, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Bjorn was born on October 4, 1944 in Glasgow, Scotland as a Norwegian citizen, to Karl and Gunhild (Torgersen) Haugen and later moved with his family back to Norway.
When Bjorn was 17, he moved with his family from Norway to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After arriving in Wisconsin, Bjorn started working at Artos. Bjorn married Karen Erickson in 1965 and had five children: Bjorn, Daniel, Kari, Kim, and Eric. He worked at General Motors as a machine repairman for most of his career, and retired in 2002. He and Karen divorced in 1972 and he married Nancy Sochor in 1992 and they had a son, Christopher.
Bjorn was always building and restoring things - from tractors to buggies and sleighs. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. Bjorn was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and he was a true Norwegian to his core. He loved animals, especially his cats, dogs, and horses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Nancy; son, Bjorn J. and his daughter Tiffany Rose Haugen; daughter, Kari L. (Howard) Bruss and her children, Howard, Alyssa, Harley, Breanna, Charlie, and Maxwell; son, Daniel (Ashley) Haugen and his children, Andrea, Pierre Guy, Mikaila, and Violet; daughter, Kim (Timothy) Pawlak and her children, Dakota and Sierra; son, Eric Haugen and his children Alythea and Sara; and son, Chris Haugen; great-grandchildren, Andrina Gandy, Amelia Bruss, Fredrick Haugen, and Bradley Berg; siblings, Kjell-Gunnar Haugen; brother-in-law, Mike Sochor; and two dogs, Charlie and Scruffy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Karl and Gunhild, his brother Roger, and his sister-in-law, Joannie Sochor.
Private services will be held.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
