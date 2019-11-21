|
|
Bob Werner
On Monday, November 18, 2019, Robert Werner passed away in South Carolina at the age of 90. Bob was born on November 19, 1929 in Sheboygan, WI to Robert and Roselia Werner. He attended St. Peter Claver grade school and Central High School in Sheboygan. After High School he served the US in the Navy and then continued his education graduating from Marquette University with a degree in Business Administration in 1952. On April 19, 1952 he married Leona (Lee) Richter of Sheboygan. Together Bob and Lee raised 4 sons and 4 daughters and enjoyed over 67 years together.
Bob began his career as a certified public accountant with Haskins and Sells in Milwaukee before returning to his hometown of Sheboygan to run Great Lakes Homes, a Midwest home manufacturing company located in Sheboygan Falls. After a few years he started his own home building company with Lee Realty in 1963. The company grew and the real estate and construction related companies at one point accounted for almost half of the area's residential building permits and construction of over 1,500 homes. He got into commercial building with Badger Structures and built dozens of buildings both locally and around the state. Other building related companies included Wagner Lumber in Haven, Midwest Tops in Milwaukee, and Investors Mortgage of Sheboygan.
His interest then turned to cars. Starting with a Sheboygan Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership in the mid 1970's, he added dealerships in Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, Toyota, Mazda, Geo, and Mitsubishi, built two large showrooms on Sheboygan's southside and became Sheboygan County's largest car dealer. When he sold them in 1992 he was selling nearly 5,000 vehicles per year. He also found time to own two A&W Restaurants in Sheboygan and Thielman's Meat Market in Elkhart Lake, along with hundreds of apartment units. Bob touched the lives of so many people and was proud of the fact that all 8 of his children got to work with him over the years in the different businesses.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at a nearby summer home at Wilke Lake in Manitowoc County, and vacations at Fort Myers Beach and Longboat Key in Florida. He enjoyed fishing, water skiing, boating, playing the piano, golf and all those special times with his wife, kids and grandkids. Upon retirement Bob and Lee moved to Shawano Lake in northern Wisconsin and enjoyed winters at their home in Sarasota, Florida. More recently they moved to South Carolina near several of their children and are members of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill.
During his time in Sheboygan, Bob was active as a director of Firstar Bank (now US Bank) for 28 years, was a past President and Realtor of the Year for the Sheboygan County Board of Realtors, a member in the Sheboygan Economic Club, a huge supporter of Catholic elementary schools and Partners Advancing Values in Education, a lifetime member of the Marquette University President's Council, the 2000 Marquette University Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, a member of Pine Hills Country Club, and a supporter of Sheboygan A's baseball.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters Lillian Sauer and Joyce Harnett, two grandsons and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Lee, his 8 children Patti (Lee) Kainz of Fort Mill, SC, Bob (Wendy) Werner and John (Louise) Werner, both of Sheboygan, Mary Burchell of Tega Cay, SC, Chip (Marg) Werner of Fort Mill, SC, Sue (Ryan) Brauns of Rockford, IL, Mike (Jane) Werner of Sheboygan, and Kathy (Tim) Burdick of Glen Ellyn, IL, along with 31 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30pm on November 26 at St. Philip Neri Church in Fort Mill, SC. There will be a memorial mass in New Berlin, WI on December 21, 2019.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019