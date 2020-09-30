1/1
Bobell "Bobbie" Pierce
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobell "Bobbie" Pierce

Kiel - Bobell "Bobbie" Pierce, age 85, trusted Christ with her Salvation as a girl and walked faithfully with her Lord throughout her life until God took her home on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oak Creek Assisted Living, Kiel.

Bobbie was born in Troy, AL; on May 4, 1935, daughter of the late J.C. and Robbie (Hagen) Boutwell. On May 30, 1952 Bobbie married the love of her life, James "Jim" Pierce in Chattahoochee County, GA. Jim preceded her in death on August 22, 2015. Together they resided in Brazil, IN for over 50 years, before relocating to Kiel in 2014. While living in Brazil, Bobbie was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church, enjoying her time on the Hospitality Committee; living in Kiel, Bobbie and Jim joined First Baptist Church where her family are members. Bobbie could be found in the kitchen cooking many varieties of dishes for her friends and family as she loved to entertain. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her three children: Jo (Steven) Schultz, Kiel; Dan (Debra) Pierce, IN and Robyn (Scott) Moore, TN; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Pat Barbee and Diane Booker, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband: Jim; parents: J.C. and Robbie Boutwell; sister: Karen Boutwell-Brabble and Nell (Winfred) Boutwell-Hartzog; brother: Farrell (Edna) Boutwell; brother-in-law: Bobby Barbee and many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services for Bobbie will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church (1275 Teckla Place), Kiel. Burial will follow in Kiel Belitz Cemetery.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at church from 10:00AM until 11:00AM.

A memorial fund will be established in Bobbie's name.

The family would like to thank Oak Creek Assisted Living as well as Calumet County Hospice for the compassion and care given to mom during her stay.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved