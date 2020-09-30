Bobell "Bobbie" Pierce



Kiel - Bobell "Bobbie" Pierce, age 85, trusted Christ with her Salvation as a girl and walked faithfully with her Lord throughout her life until God took her home on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oak Creek Assisted Living, Kiel.



Bobbie was born in Troy, AL; on May 4, 1935, daughter of the late J.C. and Robbie (Hagen) Boutwell. On May 30, 1952 Bobbie married the love of her life, James "Jim" Pierce in Chattahoochee County, GA. Jim preceded her in death on August 22, 2015. Together they resided in Brazil, IN for over 50 years, before relocating to Kiel in 2014. While living in Brazil, Bobbie was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church, enjoying her time on the Hospitality Committee; living in Kiel, Bobbie and Jim joined First Baptist Church where her family are members. Bobbie could be found in the kitchen cooking many varieties of dishes for her friends and family as she loved to entertain. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by her three children: Jo (Steven) Schultz, Kiel; Dan (Debra) Pierce, IN and Robyn (Scott) Moore, TN; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Pat Barbee and Diane Booker, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband: Jim; parents: J.C. and Robbie Boutwell; sister: Karen Boutwell-Brabble and Nell (Winfred) Boutwell-Hartzog; brother: Farrell (Edna) Boutwell; brother-in-law: Bobby Barbee and many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Funeral Services for Bobbie will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church (1275 Teckla Place), Kiel. Burial will follow in Kiel Belitz Cemetery.



The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at church from 10:00AM until 11:00AM.



A memorial fund will be established in Bobbie's name.



The family would like to thank Oak Creek Assisted Living as well as Calumet County Hospice for the compassion and care given to mom during her stay.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









