Bonnie J. Block
Sheboygan - Bonnie Joanne Block, age 76, entered her Heavenly home on October 24, 2020, after being a resident at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth, Wisconsin, for several years. Bonnie was born on June 2,1944 to Frank and Marion Block in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of five children. The family moved from Kenosha to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in September of 1944. Bonnie grew up in Sheboygan and attended both Lincoln elementary school and Central High School. She was a member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marion Block; sister Jean Wesley (Tyrone); and her brother Rev. Franklin Block (Sharon). She is survived by her sister Sharon Hinz (Howard) of Vero Beach, Florida and brother William Block (Judith) of Appleton, Wisconsin. She is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, at 11a.m. at Fountain Park United Methodist Church in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, located at Ninth Street and Erie Avenue. Rev. Warren Waddell will officiate.
Bonnie was an avid reader. Next to her Bible, she especially enjoyed the Guidepost devotionals and the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. She was undaunted by a 1,000 piece puzzle and loved the challenge. Bonnie had an excellent memory and could readily give the birth dates and ages of every family member.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Fountain Park United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for their outstanding care of Bonnie.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com