Bonnie L. Grawien



Sheboygan - Bonnie Lynn (Reglin) Grawien age 63, of Lena & Sheboygan passed away Thursday evening July 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay.



She was born March 2, 1956 in Sheboygan to Eugene and Elda (Zimmerman) Reglin.



Bonnie would like to let you know that her work here is done. She won her final auction and got the best reward. Her final wish of going without suffering was granted as she slipped quickly on to her new adventure. New adventures of making cheesy fudge, pickled pears, or repurposing materials before it was considered fashionable, await. May she have numerous opportunities to cook for family and friends, garden while the sun shines down on her or just sit and watch a little tv if she wants. Her husband Bill, of almost half a century, and her two daughters, Alanza (Steve) and Jenniffer (Brian), will have to fumble through the baking without her expert guidance, now that her mission here is complete.



Her grandchildren: Cody (Carley), Tabitha (Sam), Teanna, Marcus (Jordan), William, Anakin and Jillianne better have taken enough notes during special "grandparent time" to help all of us carry her recipes and love forward to the next generation. Her seven great-grandchildren: Finley, Henry, Bailey, Aiden, Jayce, Jackson and Byron will need to listen to us carefully as we share the stories, as there wasn't enough time to teach them all of the love, generosity, humorous stories and antics that Bonnie was known for. All involved know she will be there with a tally sheet of failed wrongdoings and our favorite treat waiting for them when we join her in the beyond.



Her husband wants to let her know that she was loved beyond words and that he will be here to help carry on her mission until it is his time to join her. Her daughters want to tell her that she should be proud that she raised two strong, caring and outspoken women that would take charge of any situation given to them, just like their mother. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her love of life, family and friends, but also animals, big, small, domestic or wild, many of whom became friends or were taken care of until the rainbow bridge called their name. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end, even if it was cooking, cleaning, gardening or working on the next crazy craft project. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.



A Celebration of Bonnie's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date.



A memorial fund has been established in Bonnie's name.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bonnie's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019