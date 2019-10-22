|
Bonnie L. Schultz
Sheboygan - Bonnie Lynn Schultz, age 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Sharon Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after a heroic 23-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She was born March 18, 1962, in Sheboygan, to Glenn and Priscilla (Franzen) Zabel. Bonnie was a 1980 graduate of Sheboygan North High School. She married Mark Schultz on March 25, 1990, in Sheboygan. Bonnie worked as an optometric assistant for 38 years at Generations Eye Care where she was loved by her co-workers and many long-time patients. Bonnie battled cancer from a very young age, always remaining positive throughout. She was the honorary chairperson for the 2010 annual American Cancer Road America Walk and Run.
Bonnie truly enjoyed her family's bi-annual summer trip to Minocqua. She also loved to take road trips with family, including one this past August to Breckenridge, Colorado, a favorite travel spot. Bonnie also recently had taken up kayaking with her husband and daughter, and thoroughly enjoyed their Sunday morning adventures on one of the many Sheboygan County lakes. She also enjoyed spending time with her many color guard friends as she was an alumnus of the Buccaneers and Classic Reunion marching groups. Bonnie also supported her husband and daughter - who both coached club volleyball together - finding herself often "coaching" as a spectator from the sidelines. A recent benefit volleyball tournament truly showed the immense positive affect that she had on the local community.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Mark; daughter Kellie; father and mother Glenn and Priscilla (Franzen) Zabel; brother David Zabel; sister-in-law Renee (Vertz) Zabel; mother-in-law Mimi Schultz; brother-in-law Jeff Schultz; sister-in-law Betsy (Neuser) Schultz; two nieces, Andrea and Mimi; and a nephew Derek, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Bonnie are invited to a Memorial Service for Bonnie at 1PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1810 N 13th Street in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Saturday, at church, from 10AM until 12:30PM.
The family would like to personally thank Dr. Santhosh Kumar and his amazing staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Sheboygan for their excellent care and compassion given to Bonnie. They would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given to Bonnie and her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family urges you to please make donations to one of the following two charities -
- Pink Heals Sheboygan County - 424 Jackson St, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085 - pinkhealssheboygancounty.org
- Sharon Richardson Hospice - W2850 Hwy 28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085 - ssrhospicehome.org
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019